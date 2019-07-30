DPS unveils new alert system to help find missing adults

AUSTIN - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday announced the implementation of an alert system that will assist law enforcement in locating and rescuing missing adults who have been kidnapped, abducted or are in immediate danger of injury and death.

The name of the new alert is the CLEAR Alert, which stands for Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert.

Rep. Greg Bonnen, who authorized the House bill creating the new alert, was in attendance. Sen. Larry Taylor sponsored the act in the Senate.

A CLEAR Alert will be issued by DPS to the public, community partners, media and fellow law enforcement if an adult in Texas goes missing and meets specific criteria, including:

The individual is between the ages of 18 and 65.

The adult is either in imminent danger of bodily injury or death, or the disappearance wasn’t voluntary.

The person’s location is unknown.

The person has been missing for fewer than 72 hours.

“The CLEAR Alert is another tool for law enforcement to leverage in our efforts to help rescue adults who may be in danger and locate suspects when a victim has been abducted,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Eyewitness information from the public has proven to be vital in locating missing persons, and we are confident the CLEAR Alert will help generate leads in these cases and save lives.”

