DPS uses spike strips to stop car chase

SAN ANTONIO - A man and a woman are facing several charges after leading Department of Public Safety officials on a chase late Saturday night, according to a San Antonio police sergeant.

San Antonio police tried pulling over a car for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop. SAPD called DPS to assist in the chase, according to a police sergeant. The chase lasted for about an hour and ended on Weiderstein Road, outside of a Santikos Theater. DPS officials used spike strips to stop the car, the police sergeant said.

Authorities took the two people inside the car into custody. The woman, who was driving, is facing a felony charge for evading arrest and the man in the passenger seat is facing charges for violating his parole. Police are currently investigating if some substances they found in the car are narcotics, so the two people in the car could face charges stemming from that investigation, as well.

