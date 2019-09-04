Dramatic video shows U-Haul slam into firefighters after hydroplaning

OKLAHOMA - Thankfully, two firefighters are OK after being hit with a hydroplaning U-Haul trailer.

The incident occurred in Oklahoma several weeks ago; the exact date is unclear, but the Oklahoma Highway Patrol caught the entire thing on video.

An SUV towing a U-Haul loses control on a wet road and starts hydroplaning before it spins around and knocks first responders to the ground.

OHP posted the video to Facebook with a warning to drivers to, "SLOW DOWN - especially when roads are slick and you see flashing lights."

The men are Stringtown firefighters and were able to walk away from the accident with only a few bruises.

Watch the video below:

