Dream job alert: You could be a mermaid in 2018

WEEKI WACHI, Florida - Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is going to make some lucky lady’s 2018 a dream come true with a mermaid dream job.

The Florida park is looking to hire a year-round candidate to perform in underwater shows at least four days a week.

There are currently 17 mermaids on staff and three princes.

The physically demanding audition starts with the hardest part first — a 300-yard endurance swim, followed by 10-15 minutes of treading water.

"It’s not easy what they do, and a lot of girls find that out (during the audition)," said John Athanason, public relations manager for the park, Tampabay.com reported.

"It’s an inherently dangerous job, and you need to be able to not only save yourself, but save a colleague," Athanason said.

Candidates can audition on Jan. 13, and any girl that passes the first round will be invited back for an underwater audition.

The minimum age for mermaids hoping to secure a spot is 18.

To reserve an audition spot, email WeekiHR@gmail.com by Jan. 11.

