Dressers recalled over tip-over risks after death of toddler

South Shore Furniture is recalling about 310,000 chests after a 2-year-old girl in New York died when an empty, unanchored chest toppled over on her.

In an announcement, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said the chests are unstable if they are not secured to a wall and could result in the death or injuries to children.

The recall is for the Libra style three-drawer chests sold online by Walmart, Target and Amazon as well as other retailers from 2009 to July 2018.

For specific model numbers and more information: www.cpsc.gov/recalls.The chest is only 27.5 inches tall. Last year, it failed a Consumer Reports tip-over test of shorter chests and dressers.

“We found that must because a dresser is low and seems to be stable, even one that’s three drawers high, it can still pose a deadly tip-over risk to children,” Consumer Reports’ Rachel Rabkin Peachman said then.

People who have the recalled Libra chests are urged to stop using them unless they are properly anchored and place them where children do not have access.

South Shore said it will give a full refund and pick up the chests for free. Consumers can also send in the chest with a pre-paid shipping label.

If the purchaser chooses to keep the dresser, the company is giving out free tip-over restraint kits and is offering free in-home installation of the kit.

Anyone with questions can call South Shore at 855-215-4932 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Child safety advocates encourage people with children in the home to secure furniture to the wall by using readily-available, inexpensive tether kits.

