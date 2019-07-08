Dressing like a cow on Tuesday will get you free chicken

SAN ANTONIO - What would you do for free food? If the answer includes dressing up like a cow, then you’re in luck this week.

Tuesday is Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-fil-A. According to the restaurant’s website, here’s how it works:

Make or buy your cow costume (or any sort of cow apparel, really). Wear your cow costume to your favorite Chick-fil-A between opening and 7 p.m. Receive a free entree!

The restaurant has been holding Cow Appreciation Day for 15 years. While some people do go all-out with a full cow costume, many people decorate T-shirts or wear some kind of accessory with cow spots. Either way, it’s enough to earn you a free sandwich. Kids will receive a free kid’s meal.

The free entree must be redeemed in the restaurant and cannot be redeemed through the app.

