Drilling fluids plant in Kenedy engulfed in flames, Karnes County Sheriff says

KENEDY, Texas - Several agencies are working to extinguish a large fire at a drilling fluids plant in Kenedy.

The Karnes County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook Sunday evening, warning people to avoid the area as first responders battle flames at Newpark Drilling Fluids in the 300 block of North Sunset Strip.

Firefighters were called to the fluids plant around 4:30 p.m. and have been battling the flames for more than three hours.

The sheriff's office said that the building that caught fire is an old Walmart that, according to online records, has been repurposed as a drilling fluids plant.

Photos show billows of black smoke emanating from the building with some fire visible.

According to the Newpark website, the company is a "global technical leader in fluid systems and matting products."

Online information for the establishment shows that the facility is closed on Sunday. Its unclear if there were any injuries.

