Driver arrested after short vehicle chase during attempted traffic stop

CASTLE HILLS, Texas - Castle Hills police have arrested a man following a short vehicle chase that first began as an attempted traffic stop.

The incident started just before 2 a.m. Thursday near Jackson Keller Road and Loop 410.

According to police, the driver failed to stop for officers and then began throwing marijuana out of a window during the chase.

Police were finally able to corral the driver to a Wing Daddy's parking lot not far from where the chase began. During a search police found 2 ounces of marijuana inside the car.

The driver has since been taken into custody. Police did not disclose the charges.

