Driver behind deadly hit-and-run ditches fiery car, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning and authorities said they are still searching for the suspect.

According to police, a driver was traveling down Culebra Road without headlights on. The driver crashed into another car near San Ignacio Avenue. Police said the driver of the car that was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver police said was responsible for the crash continued driving and at some point their vehicle caught fire.

Authorities found the abandoned car nearby, but the suspect has not been located.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.