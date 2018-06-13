Driver crashes into ditch while attempting to evade police

CASTLE HILLS, Texas - A vehicle chase involving Castle Hills police ended when a driver crashed their vehicle into a ditch Wednesday morning.

The incident began around 2:30 a.m. on Blanco Road when police first attempted to pull the driver over for speeding.

Police said the driver reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour before eventually hitting a guardrail and then crashing in a ditch between the highway and the access road.

The driver was checked out by emergency crews at the scene. His name and age have not been released.

Police also did not disclose what charges the driver faces, but did say he is suspected of driving while intoxicated.

