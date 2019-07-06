Driver crashes into pet supply store on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - It was a close call during closing time for a pet supply store on the South Side when a driver crashed into the building.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Friday at Pet’s Barn on Southwest Military.

Police say a woman mistook the drive and reverse gear before crashing into the building.

Two people were in the car but were not hurt.

There were no injuries reported inside the store, either.

Along with busted windows, there was some damage done to items inside the store.

