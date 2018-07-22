Driver crashes through man's apartment door, runs from scene, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A resident of a Far East Side apartment complex is cleaning up his apartment after a man drove through his front door Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the 4600 block of Dietrich Road at the Madison on Dietrich Apartments around 7 a.m.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the driver left his car and ran from the scene.

Resident Arlayne Curiel woke up startled, saying the crash shook the building.

“Sounded like the building was going to fall,” Curiel said.

Curiel said she walked out to confront the driver.

“He got out of his car, he didn't say nothing just looked at his condition,” Curiel said. “And I actually started chasing him so he didn't talk. He kicked his shoes off and ran.”

James Christian, the man who lives at the damaged unit, was not home when the crash happened. He said he came home from his morning walk and saw the destruction.

“I turned the corner right there and I saw this here damage to the wall, then into my door and to the table,” Christian said. “I didn't know what happened.”

The fire department said the unit is not safe to inhabit, but Christian said he is choosing to stay to protect his belongings.

