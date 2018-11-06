Driver dead after T-boning semitrailer in Atascosa County

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - A man is dead after slamming into a semitrailer in Atascosa County on Monday afternoon.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. south of San Antonio at the intersection of FM 1333 and Texas 173.

The Atascosa County sheriff said a young man in a white Ford Explorer was driving north on FM 1333 when he T-boned a semitrailer on TX 173.

Law enforcement officers were on scene for two hours before they could open up lanes to traffic in the area.

The Ford Explorer rolled over several times, and the driver died at the scene. The driver of the semitrailer is OK.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.