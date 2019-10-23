Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after vehicle collision

SAN ANTONIO - A local man is in police custody following a two-vehicle crash on the city's North Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after midnight on Thousand Oaks near Jones Maltsberger Road.

According to police, the man's vehicle was swerving in his lane and then crashed into a sedan going in the opposite direction.

Police said the driver was detained on suspicion of DWI. Their name and age were not given.

There were no reports of injuries.

