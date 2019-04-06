Driver faces manslaughter charge after man fatally hit on Loop 410 in October

SAN ANTONIO - A woman has been charged after a man was struck and killed in a collision on Loop 410 in October.

Officials said Blanca Torres has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter.

An indictment alleges that on Oct. 16, Torres was intoxicated when she drove a vehicle into Mauricio Zuniga's vehicle, killing Zuniga.

Police said Zuniga, 26, had experienced vehicle trouble and was tending to a white Mitsubishi Lancer that was towing a silver Pontiac Grand Am in the 2900 block of NW Loop 410.

Zuniga was on the right shoulder of the westbound lanes working underneath a street light with the vehicle lights on, police said.

As Zuniga was standing along the driver's side of the Lancer, the driver of a black Nissan Sentra, Torres, drove onto the shoulder and struck him, along with the Grand Am and the Lancer.

Police said Zuniga died after being taken to University Hospital.

Officials said the indictment also alleges Torres recklessly caused Zuniga's death by:

Failing to keep a proper lookout.

Failing to maintain a single lane of traffic.

Driving on the shoulder.

Failing to take necessary and proper evasive action to avoid driving the motor vehicle into Zuniga.

Failing to apply the brakes in a timely manner.

Driving and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Driving and operating a motor vehicle which collided with Zuniga.

The indictment alleges a deadly weapon, the motor vehicle, was used, officials said.

