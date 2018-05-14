Driver faces multiple charges after high-speed chases in two counties

SAN ANTONIO - A driver who police said led officers on high-speed chases in two counties was arrested on multiple charges.

Regie Panganiban, 32, was booked into the Comal County Jail after his arrest in Schertz around 3 a.m. Monday.

New Braunfels police officers were involved in the pursuit that ended on Interstate 35 near FM 1103 in Schertz.

David Ferguson, communications director for the New Braunfels Police Department, said officers received word from their counterparts in Hays County that Panganiban was heading their way after he got away during a pursuit.

Ferguson said officers noticed Panganiban's car as it entered the New Braunfels city limits and saw signs that he was driving drunk.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Panganiban kept driving, topping out at speeds around 120 mph, Ferguson said.

The chase came to an end when Panganiban crashed his car, Ferguson said. The suspect didn't appear to suffer serious injuries.

Panganiban was arrested on charges of evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and DWI.

Records show Panganiban was also arrested on suspicion of DWI in 2012. He was sentenced to one year probation for the offense.

