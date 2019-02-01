Driver grazed in drive-by shooting at Northeast Side stop light, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A driver experienced a scary ordeal when a pickup truck pulled up alongside her vehicle and fired multiple gunshots, grazing her, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 14100 block of Volpi Drive, which is located not far from Judson Road and Toepperwein Road on the city's Northeast Side.

According to police, the woman was with two passengers when she pulled up to a stop light at Judson Road and Independence Avenue. Police said a Chevy Silverado drove alongside them and that's when, after the light turned green, a passenger inside the truck fired two shots.

The woman driving was grazed by the shooting but there were no other reported injuries, police said. The woman then drove to a house nearby where she called police.

At this time, a motive for the shooting is not currently known. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

