Driver had medical episode prior to crashing into house, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 20s experienced a medical episode while driving and crashed his vehicle into a Southeast Side home late Wednesday night, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. at a home in the 3200 block of East Southcross, not far from Pecan Valley Drive.

According to police, the man suffers from epilepsy and had a medical issue shortly before driving his vehicle off the road and into the home.

The house sustained minor damage and no one was hurt as a result of the crash, police said.

