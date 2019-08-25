Driver hits, kills man looking at damage alongside Highway 90

CASTROVILLE - One man died after a car hit him while he was standing on the side of Highway on 90 Sunday morning, according to police.

Police say the man was on the shoulder in a yellow Ford Mustang trying to merge onto the main lanes when an SUV rear-ended him. The driver of the SUV got out to look at the damage and an oncoming red vehicle hit and killed him.

Police say the driver of the SUV died on the scene and the driver of the red vehicle was taken to BAMC, where he remains in critical condition. The driver of the yellow Mustang was not hurt, according to police.

Police closed the westbound lanes of Highway 90, but they have since reopened.

