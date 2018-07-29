Driver hospitalized after losing control, hitting barrier on EB Loop 1604 near Blanco

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to the hospital after his truck flipped over on eastbound Loop 1604.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday just east of Blanco Road.

Police said the man was trying to change lanes and somehow lost control, causing him to hit a barrier.

The truck then flipped and landed upside down.

Emergency medical service personnel took the man to University Hospital. He had a fractured skull and injuries that were not life threatening.

