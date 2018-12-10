Driver hospitalized after plowing through traffic signs, crashing into pole

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition Sunday night after crashing into a pole on the North Side.

Police said the driver of a gray Chrysler was traveling west on Interstate 10 when he veered off the road near the West Avenue exit.

Authorities said the driver plowed through traffic signs before slamming into a pole.

Police said he was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

It's unclear what caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle.

