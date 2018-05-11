Driver charged in Uvalde church bus crash that killed 13 tests positive for THC: Court records

UVALDE, Texas - Jack Dillon Young, the driver charged in connection with a head-on crash that killed 13 people from a New Braunfels church, was arrested for allegedly violating conditions of his pre-trial release.

According to court documents filed May 9, Young violated three conditions of his pre-trial release program including testing positive for THC.

Young, the documents state, tested positive for THC on May 3 and had outstanding balances for his urinalysis and pre-trial release program fees.

Young was arrested and released on two bonds with a combined worth of $30,000.

Young was indicted last June on 13 two-count indictments on charges of intoxication manslaughter, manslaughter and one two-count indictment of intoxication assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, according to Uvalde County District Attorney Daniel Kindred.

According to an affidavit, Young was texting and driving and had taken prescription pills prior to the March 29, 2017 crash on Highway 83 near Concan. Marijuana was also found in Young's 2007 Dodge Ram pickup, the affidavit said.

Young is due in court later this month.

