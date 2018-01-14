Driver killed in Southeast Side crash

SAN ANTONIO - A driver was pronounced dead after he and his passenger were pulled from their vehicle that crashed into a ditch Sunday morning.

According to San Antonio police, the driver veered off the road and into a ditch in the 5900 block of South New Braunfels Avenue.

The driver and passenger had to be pulled out of the vehicle, police said. Paramedics pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The passenger was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

Police said they are investigating the cause of the crash. They said they believe speed was a factor.

