Driver killed in crash into parking lot of Ingram Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking into what caused a driver to lose control and end up in a crash that took his life.

According to police, the man in his 30s was driving down the Loop 410 frontage road when he lost control of his vehicle. Police pointed out skid marks on the road and grass nearby. Police said the man crashed into some trees before his vehicle flipped and landed in the parking lot of Ingram Park Mall.

Police said the driver had head trauma and was trapped inside the vehicle when officers arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday.

