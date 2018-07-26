Driver killed on impact after crashing into business in Southeast Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A man in his 20s is dead after crashing into a business in Southeast Bexar County on Wednesday night.

The crash happened near Loop 1604 and Highway 87.

A sergeant with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a man driving a pickup failed to stop and crashed into a welding business.

The man died on impact.

Deputies believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

It’s unclear if the driver was wearing a seat belt or if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

