Driver leads Castle Hills police on chase, ditches vehicle

CASTLE HILLS, Texas - Castle Hills police are searching for a man who led officers on a vehicle chase overnight.

The incident began just after 2 a.m. in the 6400 block of West Avenue near Antonian High School.

According to police, an officer saw the man speeding and attempted to pull the vehicle over. Police said the driver refused to stop, going more than 85 mph northbound on West Avenue.

Castle Hills police gave chase, before finally bringing the vehicle to a stop near Temptation Street, not far from Blanco Road.

Police said the driver fled the vehicle on foot, leaving a female passenger behind.

The San Antonio Police Department assisted Castle Hills police in searching the area. The driver has not yet been found. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

