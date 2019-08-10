Driver leaving South side bar hits three women, drives away

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a man who they say hit three women with his SUV while leaving a South side bar.

Police say around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, the driver was leaving the parking lot of Mustang Sally's when he hit three women at the corner of Roosevelt and Huizar.

Two of the women were taken to a hospital, one of them in serious condition. The third woman was not seriously injured and did not have to go to the hospital, police say.

Police have not yet ruled this an accident.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.