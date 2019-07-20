Driver loses control of truck, falls into Medina River, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police had to pull a man out of the Medina River after they say he lost control of his truck and fell about 20 feet, crashing into the river.

Police say the man was driving southbound on I-35 around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

When he was near the bridge over the Medica River, officers say the driver lost control, went off the road and through the guard rails and fell into the river.

Police found the man unresponsive inside the truck. He was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

Investigators are looking into what led the man to lose control.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.