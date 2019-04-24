Driver loses control of vehicle, crashes on access road of Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO - A driver was taken to an area hospital after they lost control of their vehicle and crashed on the city's Northeast Side late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The crash occurred just before midnight on the access road of Loop 410 near North New Braunfels Avenue.

According to police, the driver for an unknown reason lost control of their vehicle and drove over a curb just before going through some bushes in front of a local restaurant.

The unidentified driver was taken to Northeast Baptist Hospital for their injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

No one else was hurt.

