Driver of 18-wheeler that slammed into woman's car, fled scene sought by SAPD

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are seeking the driver of an 18-wheeler that crashed into a woman’s car and fled the scene.

The accident occurred on Sept. 28 at 9:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Rittiman Road off the Interstate 35 frontage road.

Police said the driver of the 18-wheeler crashed into the car while turning the corner.

The big rig then pushed the car up onto a concrete block beside the support columns of Interstate 35. The driver then fled the scene without stopping and rendering aid.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the crash.

Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and information that leads to an arrest might be eligible for a reward. The number to call is 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

