Driver of red Mustang sought in fatal hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run.

The incident occurred Nov. 8, 2017 in the 4900 block of Woodstone.

According to police Michael Smith, 40, was attempting to cross the street on foot when he collapsed in the roadway.

An unknown red Mustang traveling eastbound drove over the victim, police said. The vehicle did not stop and the driver did not render any aid.

Smith was taken to University Hospital where he later died, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the hit-and-run is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

