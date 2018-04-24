Driver of rolled big rig arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated

SAN ANTONIO - The driver of an 18-wheeler that rolled over and blocked the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 281 North late Monday night was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Police said they found multiple open containers in the tractor of 58-year-old David Earl Buskirk's big rig after he lost control of the big rig and flipped it over.

The San Antonio Fire Department's emergency medical services personnel treated Buskirk for minor injuries and released him to police, who said they attempted to conduct field sobriety tests on Buskirk, but he refused.

Police said Buskirk told them he had a beer prior to the crash.

All traffic was diverted off the highway at the Josephine exit while crews worked to remove the big rig, which was filled with UTV steel chassis, from the roadway.

Buskirk is charged with driving while intoxicated-open can. His bond was set at $1,000.

