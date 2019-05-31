Driver, passenger sought after 2 injured in fiery West Side crash

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a driver and passenger who ran from the scene of a fiery crash involving a stolen car in a West Side neighborhood.

A preliminary police report said the two ran off after the car they were riding in hit a utility pole in the 3000 block of Tampico Street around 5 a.m. Friday, rolled over and burst into flames.

Two passengers in the back seat, a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman, were left to fend for themselves, police said.

"When I saw the pole and the fire, I knew it was pretty bad. I just wanted to see if we could get the people out," said Juan Gallardo, who was standing outside a nearby home.

Gallardo said he found one of the female passengers, dazed and bleeding from her head and crying out for her sister, who she thought was still trapped inside the wreckage.

"And I said, 'No. She's already out. I got you.' So, (I) picked her up and I carried her," he said. Then, she passed out in my arms. It kind of freaked me out. It kind of scared me."

The teen and the woman were treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital by ambulance. Police said they did not appear to have suffered any life-threatening injuries.

Officers launched a search for the driver and a third passenger, who were seen running from the wrecked car. A police helicopter flew over the area but did not find them.

Gallardo said the driver appeared to be a young teenager.

"A big youngster and (he) took off running," he said. "He was holding one of his legs like he was hurt."

Police said it appears the group had been joyriding in the stolen car when, for some reason, the driver lost control.

When police catch up with him, he will likely face a long list of charges.

According to the report, the two female passengers who were injured were not cooperating with investigators.

