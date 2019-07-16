Driver, passenger sought by deputies after West Side vehicle chase

SAN ANTONIO - A search is underway for a driver and a passenger who led Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies on a vehicle chase early Tuesday morning.

According to deputies, the chase began around 2:30 a.m. near Shaenfield Road and FM 1516 on the Northwest Side and took authorities to the 400 block of Ceralvo on the city's West Side.

Both the driver and the passenger inside the pickup truck bailed from the vehicle and then fled on foot.

Deputies have begun to search the area in an attempt to find them.

At this time, it is unclear as to why the chase originally began. Deputies also did not give a description of the suspects.

