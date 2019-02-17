Driver rear-ended SAPD patrol vehicle as officer sat inside car, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries early Sunday morning after a driver rear-ended the officer's patrol vehicle, according to police.

Police said the officer was assisting with a crash in the westbound lanes of Loop 410 near Ingram Road when the driver of a dark-colored vehicle rear-ended the patrol unit, which the officer was sitting in at the time of the impact.

It's unclear if the driver will face charges in connection with the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.

