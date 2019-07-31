Driver recalls comforting woman trapped in SUV after rollover crash

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say a woman who was rushing to work Wednesday morning was rushed to a hospital instead after her SUV crashed and rolled over on a Southwest Side highway.

It took nearly a dozen firefighters working for the better part of an hour to free the woman from the wreckage.

Police say she was heading north on Interstate 35 just south of Somerset Road when she lost control of the vehicle, hit a guardrail and rolled off the highway onto a grassy area near the access road.

Crews shut down the northbound lanes of I-35 in the area, including the exit ramp onto New Laredo Highway. The closure will last several hours, officials said.

The SUV was partially wrapped around the base of a highway sign.

Juan Espinoza says a glint of light bouncing off the vehicle’s metal rims attracted his attention to the wreckage when he drove up seconds after the crash.

“The only thing that I saw were the tires up in the air,” he said. “So I pulled over immediately. I came down. I tried to see if anybody was inside the vehicle.”

Espinoza soon realized there was a woman inside and did his best to get her out.

“I noticed that she was flipped upside down so I opened the (door on) other side,” he said.

He quickly found out, though, that his efforts were futile, so he called 911 and comforted the woman while they waited for help.

“I told her that everything was going to be all right,” Espinoza said. “I just kept on trying to sustain her.”

San Antonio firefighters arrived within minutes but would have to spend a lot more time trying to free the woman.

They not only had to cut the vehicle to get her out but also had to pry the SUV off the highway sign.

Espinoza said it appeared the woman’s legs were badly injured and caught inside the wreckage.

She was bleeding from her head as paramedics wheeled her to an ambulance.

Police weren’t able to determine her condition right away.

They did say the woman was driving at a fairly high rate of speed and was on the phone at the time.

She was talking to her husband when she crashed, and he heard everything, police said.

