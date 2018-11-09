Driver shot in head on West Side street ‘not doing too well,' detectives say

SAN ANTONIO - An investigator with the San Antonio Police Department says a man who was shot in the head while driving down a West Side street is “not doing too well.”

The investigator was one of several called to the scene of the shooting shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers found the victim, who is in his 20s, behind the wheel of a pickup that had crashed into a street sign in the 300 block of Stonegate Drive, not far from St. Mary’s University.

He was in critical condition when he was rushed to a hospital.

Police say he and a passenger were traveling down that neighborhood street when someone in another vehicle sprayed the truck with bullets.

The pickup then crashed into a street sign, knocking it over. The passenger was not hurt.

However, police say that passenger was not able to provide much information about what happened.

The investigator said the truck was hit at least 10 times, and that the gunfire set off the side airbags.

He was not able to provide a description of the shooter or the vehicle involved.

