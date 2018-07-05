Driver shot twice after gunman fires 10 times into vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man driving was shot twice overnight.

The shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. on West Euclid Avenue.

According to police, the victim and a female passenger were driving on Euclid near Baltimore Avenue when someone pulled up along side them and fired ten shots into the door.

The passenger inside the vehicle was not hurt. The victim drove to San Pedro Avenue and Cypress to a gas station where they called for help, police said.

The driver was shot twice, once in the back and once on the hip. The 23-year-old man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his wounds. His current condition is not known.

Police said at this time there is no description of either the vehicle or the shooter. The investigation is on-going.

