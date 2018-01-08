Driver sought after running stop sign, slamming into vehicle in H-E-B parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a person who failed to stop and render aid following a crash in an H-E-B parking lot at 3323 S.E. Military Drive on Dec. 19.

Police said the victim, Lisa Robertson, 51, was pulling away from a stop sign in a Hyundai Elantra when the driver of a dark-colored Ford pickup truck (similar to picture above) ran the stop sign and crashed into the driver's side of Robertson's car.

A witness told police the driver of the truck accelerated to push Robertson's car off its front grille and sped away from the area, heading north on Goliad Road.

Police said the driver of the Ford was a male, and he was carrying a female passenger with him.

The truck has extensive damage to the front end, police said.

No details were released about the victim's condition.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-8767.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.