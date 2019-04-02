Driver sought by police in fatal hit-and-run crash on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on the city's Southwest Side.

The incident occurred Jan. 13 in the 8400 block of New Laredo Highway, not far from South San Antonio High School.

According to police, Cynthia Gomez, 48, (seen above) was found dead on the side of the road with injuries consistent with being hit by a car.

Police said a silver or gray Nissan Maxima was seen fleeing the area and is believed to be involved. The Maxima has a coin slot sunroof unique to 2004-2006 models, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

