Driver t-boned after running red light, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A driver was t-boned after running a red light on the Far Northeast Side late Saturday night, police said.

According to police, the driver of a white car ran a red light at I-35 and Thousand Oaks and the driver of a silver car struck the white car.

The driver of the silver car was taken to Northeast Baptist Hospital in stable condition, and the driver of the white car was transported to University Hospital, also in stable condition.

Authorities said intoxication was not a factor in the crash.

