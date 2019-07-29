Driver takes off after hitting, killing woman steps from North side bus stop

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say it appears a woman who was hit and killed on a North side street was struck by more than one vehicle.

Officers responded to an area of Broadway just inside Loop 410 around 5:30 a.m. Monday after getting a call from a driver who told them he had run over something.

They discovered the body of a woman in her 70s at that location.

Police, however, determined that driver was not the first to hit her.

They said although there were no witnesses, it appears another vehicle hit her earlier and kept going.

According to a sergeant on scene, the woman was carrying a VIA bus card, and the crash happened just steps away from a bus stop.

He said investigators planned to check with VIA Metropolitan Transit to try to learn anything more about the woman and the crash.

