Driver who ran stop sign ejected from car after colliding with vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A driver was ejected from his car after running a stop sign and colliding with another vehicle on the city's Far East Side Sunday night, police said.

San Antonio police Sgt. Manuel Perez said the driver of a Toyota Corolla ran a stop sign at Lone Oak Street and Sterling Drive just after 6:30 p.m. and collided with a Dodge vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the Toyota to roll over.

Perez said the driver of the Toyota was thrown from the car and taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with possibly life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the Toyota suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Dodge suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police said they believe the driver of the Toyota wasn't wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

It's unclear if charges will be filed against the driver accused of running the stop sign.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.