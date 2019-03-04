Driver wrecks while evading police, 3 ejected from car, Selma Police say

SAN ANTONIO - Three people were ejected from a vehicle Sunday night when they crashed while evading Selma police, authorities said.

According to Selma Police Chief Dave Padula, an officer with his department attempted to stop the driver of an SUV, but the driver sped north on Nacogdoches Road, outside of Loop 1604.

The driver, still trying to get away from Selma police, struck another vehicle, veered off the road and rolled several times into a field. The three people inside the car were ejected, police said.

All three people were taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. Police were unsure of the group's ages and genders.

A passenger of the vehicle the driver struck was also taken to the hospital, however, police said their injuries were minor.

The San Antonio Police Department's Traffic Investigations Division has taken over the case, Padula said.

