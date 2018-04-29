Drivers clear of charges after hitting pedestrians in separate incidents

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said two drivers will not face charges after hitting pedestrians in separate overnight incidents.

The first happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Fredericksburg.

According to police, a man in his 60s was crossing the street when he was hit by someone in a gray sedan.

The man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Police said the driver stopped and will not face charges.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a man hit by a truck in the intersection of North Saint Mary's and Camden streets.

Police said the man in his 60s was hit by a truck pulling a fiesta float.

The man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition. The driver who hit him is not facing any charges.

