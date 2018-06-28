Drivers may see jump at pump ahead of July 4 getaways

SAN ANTONIO - Just when drivers thought gas prices were cruising downhill, oil analysts at GasBuddy.com say they could see a bump at the pump ahead of the July 4 holiday when millions are expected buckle up for a getaway.

Since Memorial Day, drivers have seen relief at the pump. But, according to GasBuddy.com, a price jump is looming.

Locally, drivers may see prices tick up a few cents over the next six days.

Oil surged this week to more than $73 a barrel, the highest in four years. Reasons include Iran sanctions and shrinking global and U.S. inventories.

Greg Mendoza is planning to pack up the SUV and drive to the coast and all the way to Mexico for a family vacation.

“You don’t have to, but you like to take a break from all the grind of working and that sort of thing,” he said.

He was filling up for $2.49 a gallon on the northeast side of town.

Average for San Antonio is $2.54. A year ago, he was paying a lot less. Prices then averaged less than $2 a gallon.

Even as prices tick up over the coming days, folks are not expected to curtail their road-trippin’ plans.

"Even if it jumped a little bit, I’d be okay that that," said Vanessa Maloney. She’s visiting from South Carolina where prices are generally higher than in Texas.

AAA estimates 2.9 million Texans will travel by car for the July 4 stretch. They’ll be buckling up to parade down the highway, paying the most for Independence Day gas in four years.

