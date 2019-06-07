'Drug deal gone bad': Woman steals meth, crashes SUV with kids inside

SAN ANTONIO - A 24-year-old local woman is accused of stealing meth from a drug dealer, who then jumped on the hood of her SUV when she tried to speed off with children in the car.

Azeneth Rodriguez was taken into custody Wednesday after San Antonio police issued a warrant for her arrest on charges of endangering a child and failure to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injury.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman told police she was with Rodriguez at the of time of crash, which was a result of a "drug deal gone bad" May 17.

Rodriguez was the driver of a 2013 Ford Explorer, and her young son, her boyfriend's nephew, a friend and the woman were passengers, according to the affidavit.

The woman said Rodriguez drove to the city's Northeast Side to meet a man who was going to sell her meth.

When the man gave her the drugs, Rodriguez sped off, and the man jumped on the top of the SUV's hood. During the getaway, Rodriguez drove past a stop sign and crashed into two brick mailboxes, according to the affidavit.

The woman said Rodriguez came to a stop after she crashed her SUV into "two brick pillars at the front entrance" of a home and then into a concrete wall.

According to the affidavit, Rodriguez fled on foot from the crash scene with her son but left her boyfriend's nephew behind in the SUV.

Police said Rodriguez was able to flag down a passerby and get a ride to a nearby Whataburger after telling him she had just been involved in a car accident.

The man told police that during the car ride, Rodriguez made several calls to friends and family members, according to the affidavit.

Police said despite having a cellphone in her possession, Rodriguez did not call the police and/or emergency medical services for the man, who was found on the sidewalk suffering from unknown injuries.

An update on the man's condition was not mentioned in the affidavit.

According to online records, Rodriguez has since been released from the Bexar County Jail after making $7,000 bail.

