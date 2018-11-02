Drug raid leads to seizure of over $1 million worth of meth; four people arrested

SAN ANTONIO - Four people were arrested Tuesday after authorities raided a home and discovered more than $1 million worth of meth inside.

Erika Carreon, 29; Mario Herrera-Palomo, 28; Jose Morales, 29; and Enrique Obregon, 28, were all taken into custody and are facing serious federal charges.

On Thursday, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said authorities seized approximately 18 kilos of meth from the home near Wurzbach Road.

BCSO officials said the raid was a joint operation between the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Texas Department of Public Safety, which provided aerial assistance.

The woman and three men were all federally charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more - methamphetamine, the Sheriff's Office said.

