Drunk driver ran red light, hit car head-on, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Three people were taken to the hospital in serious condition Friday night after a drunk driver ran a red light and hit two cars, including one car head-on, police said.

Authorities said the driver of a pick-up was traveling south on Loop 1604 when he ran a red light at Loop 1604 and Highway 90 and hit a car head-on.

The driver of the pick-up also struck another vehicle in another lane.

People in the three cars were taken to University Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the pickup, who authorities have not identified, was uninjured and was taken into custody. He is charged with intoxication assault.

