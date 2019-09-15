Drunken driver rear-ends DPS vehicle, runs into ATM

SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing driving while intoxicated charges after hitting a DPS trooper's vehicle from behind and trying to drive away, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene at the corner of East Southcross and Clark streets around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. They say the driver of a pickup truck rear-ended the trooper's vehicle, then tried to drive away. But instead of getting away, he drove right into a bank ATM.

Police tested the man for driving while intoxicated, and said he showed signs of impairment. He could also face charges for attempting to drive away.

The DPS trooper was not seriously injured in the crash.

